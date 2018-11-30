Two more whales stranded on Victorian beach

One of two dead pilot whales being removed from a Victorian beach just days after dozens died in a mass stranding. Picture: Parks Victoria/AAP

TWO more pilot whales have died after being found washed up on a beach in Victoria.

The carcasses, one of which was badly decomposed, will be taken to an undisclosed location to be buried today after washing ashore on a beach east of Mallacoota.

The whales were found on Thursday and were reported to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

"We wanted to remove the carcasses from the beach as they were very close to the Mallacoota township, the odour could have been very strong and there are hazards associated with contacting carcasses," incident controller Stephen Young said.

"The beach is regularly used by locals and visitors so by removing the whales the beach can be enjoyed again."

The two deaths come just days after 27 pilot whales and a humpback whale mysteriously stranded themselves at Croajingolong National Park in East Gippsland.

The mammals were found on Tuesday, though it is understood the humpback died in a separate incident.