NSW has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 adding to the virus’s resurgence in the state.
Health

Two more virus cases in NSW

by Anton Nilsson
10th Oct 2020 10:41 AM

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW.

A nurse at an inner city hospital is among the two.

The casual worker did one shift at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney while infected. She "provided specialised care" to a single patient, and had some contact with colleagues, NSW Health said in a media alert on Friday evening.

Her infection was counted towards Saturday's batch of cases because the reporting by NSW Health is done by 24-hour periods from 8pm before each announcement.

COVID-19 continues to spread in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
The state health authorities also regularly provide information about places where there has been a risk of exposure. People who have been at the following places should monitor for symptoms:

· Westfield Parramatta - 6 October, 12.00pm-12.15pm

· Westfield Parramatta - 7 October, 12.00pm-12.30pm & 4.30-5.00pm

· Palm Beach Fish & Chips, Barrenjoey Rd Palm Beach - 5 October, 3.45pm to 4.00pm

· S-mart Eastwood, Rowe St Eastwood - 5 October, 7.30pm to 7.45pm

· Aldi Eastwood - 6 October, 11.00am-12.00pm

NSW Health also continues to urge anyone who visited Fitness First in Carlingford in the morning of October 3, or the Ripples restaurant in Milsons Point that same evening, to immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

This week's surge in cases came after a 12-day streak with no new community transmission, a lucky spell that ended on Wednesday when new cases started stacking up.

