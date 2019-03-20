‘Two months of heartbreak’: Family’s desperate search

Babinda man George Anderson has been missing for two months.

TWO months after they last heard his voice, George Anderson's family have issued a new plea to the community to help find their brother.

Mr Anderson, 34, was last seen in the Babinda area on January 19, but has not been heard from since.

His heartbroken family are desperate for answers, including Jane Buchanan who has been raising awareness of Mr Anderson's case on social media.

"We, his family, are still looking for our brother George Anderson," she said.

"It has been two months of heartbreak, wondering where the hell he could be.

"If anyone knows anything please come forward.

"You might think it's nothing as it may be a little thing to you but it could make a big difference and give us some answers."

Last month, Sky Anderson said her brother had left his phone behind and his bank account had not been touched.

"I just want to say to him come home or get in touch with family," she said.

"I just want him home safe.

"Sometimes he does stay out of contact, but he'd always be on Facebook so it's strange that he's not.

"It's not the George that we know."

Police have described Mr Anderson as being Aboriginal in appearance, about 160cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is being urged to contact Innisfail CIB on 4061 5749.