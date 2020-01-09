Two-million-seedling replant after losing 2,000ha of pine

PLANS TO REPLANT: HQPlantations looking to replant seedlings after bushfire tore through forestry.

PLANS TO REPLANT: HQPlantations looking to replant seedlings after bushfire tore through forestry.

ABOUT two million seedlings will be replanted once the salvage harvest at HQPlantations is complete, according to HQPlantations (HQP) chief operating officer Islay Robertson.

Throughout the spate of bushfires, which flared up around the Bundaberg region late last year, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the Gregory River fire burnt 5500ha and the Mount Maria fire claimed 9200ha.

Mr Robertson said they had 2,242 ha burnt, including 2,053 ha of pine lost.

“Most of the pine over nine years of age will be able to be salvaged,” Mr Robertson said.

“The impact on the mills that the Elliott River plantations supplies long term will not be significant.

“More work will be generated in the short term for local business to support the salvage harvesting and replanting effort.”

Helping authorities fight the blaze, HQPlantations contributed two water bombing helicopters, in addition to the two QFES ordered helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft, two dozers, two graders, two fire tankers, two water resupply trucks and seven light attack vehicles, used in efforts to mop up afterwards.

Mr Robertson said 20 HQP firefighting and incident response crew and 10 HQP support staff were working in 24/7 rotating shifts.

He said they would be conducting a fire season debrief in February and would review their fire protection and suppression practices at the time.

During efforts to contain the Gregory River and Mount Maria bushfires, QFES highlighted one day at the Bundaberg Airport where eight waterbombers achieved a record 114 refuels.