Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon Pexels
Crime

Gumtree phone robbers on the run

by Gabriel Polychronis
7th Dec 2018 6:04 AM

When two men arrived at a house to look at a phone up for sale on Gumtree, they hit the seller over the head instead of buying the goods.  

At about 10pm on Thursday, two men went to a house on Norman St, Findon in Adelaide's west under the guise of buying a phone advertised on popular classified advertisement website Gumtree.

They stole the mobile phone and used a pole to hit the male seller over the head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching from the offenders.

adelaide gumtree phone robbers

Top Stories

    Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    premium_icon Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    Weather IN THE wake of the state's unprecedented bushfire disaster, an independent review will look at the key issues.

    Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    premium_icon Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    Business Popular tourism hotspots are on track for a big summer

    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    premium_icon Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    News Customers can buy meals and non-alcoholic beverages

    Local Partners