Two men were transported in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash at Bungadoo early this morning.

PARAMEDICS were called to a two-vehicle crash at Bungadoo in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews treated two patients at the scene on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd following the crash at 3.33am.

One man aged in his 30s had suffered minor injuries, while a man in his 50s suffered head, back and leg injuries.

Both were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.