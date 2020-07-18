Menu
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

