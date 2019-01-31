Menu
Two men killed when ute crashes into tree

by Chloe Read, The Courier-Mail
31st Jan 2019 5:40 AM
TWO men have died after a car crashed into a tree west of Brisbane last night.

Emergency services were called to Atkinsons Dam Rd, Somerset about 9.10pm Wednesday.

Police this morning confirmed that two men - aged 44 and 42 - had died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is continuing.

It comes after a teenage boy was left in a serious condition when a stolen vehicle rolled in Redbank, near Ipswich, earlier in the night.

The rollover happened on Henderson St about 7.30pm, with reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The boy, believed to be 13, suffered fractures to both his legs and had minor head injuries.

He was taken to Lady Cilento Children Hospital in a serious condition.

Police told The Courier-Mail that the vehicle had been stolen and that officers would conduct further investigations.

The evening crashes followed several serious crashes earlier in the day.

A 35-year-old man was left fighting for life after the motorbike he was riding collided with an SUV at Runcorn, in Brisbane's south, about 3.30pm.

Early on Wednesday five teenagers were left seriously injured when the car they were in crashed at Tamborine Mountain.

It's believed the 16-year-old driver swerved to avoid a rubbish truck.

