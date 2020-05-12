Two men killed after road rage fight

Two men have died from their injuries after being hit by a truck on the NSW Pacific Highway. Picture: iStock

Two men have died from their injuries after being hit by a truck on the NSW Pacific Highway. Picture: iStock

Two men have been killed after they stopped their vehicles on a highway to fight and were hit by a passing truck on the NSW Pacific Highway.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway about 5km south of Woodburn about 8.10pm last night with reports of a crash involving two male pedestrians and a B-double truck.

The men, a truck driver and an SUV driver, had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, NSW Police said in a statement. Police are still working to formally identify the two men.

WOODBURN: The Pacific Hwy is closed in both directions due to a crash around 5km south of Woodburn. Avoid the area and use the Bruxner Hwy & Summerland Way via Casino and Grafton instead. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) May 11, 2020

Police were told the two men, drivers of an SUV and a semi-trailer carrying logs, had both been travelling south on the Pacific Highway when they were involved in a minor altercation at about 8pm.

The drivers stopped their vehicles about 5km south of Woodburn and got out. Witnesses told police they saw the men fighting in the northbound lane of the highway before they were struck by a B-double.

Both men sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck, 35, from Albury, was uninjured in the crash and was taken to Ballina Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The men have not been formally identified however police said in a statement they believe the SUV driver to be a Grafton man, 35. They believe the semi-trailer driver is a Smiths Lake man in his 40s.

Police closed the Pacific Highway for almost nine hours while they examined the crash scene.

Inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Two men killed after road rage fight