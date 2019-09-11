Menu
Two men hospitalised as truck fire closes highway

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2019 5:34 AM
THE Warrego Highway was closed as firefighters battled to bring a fire in a vehicle being towed on a truck under control.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the incident near the intersection of Devon Park Rd at Oakey about 6.30pm Tuesday.

The Warrego Highway was closed for a short time as QFES crews extinguished the fire in the vehicle on the back of the truck.

One lane of the highway was re-opened by 7pm when QFES crews reported the fire was under control.

QFES left the scene by 7.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported two men, aged in their 30s, to Toowoomba Hospital suffering mild smoke inhalation.

The pair was transported in a stable condition.

toowoomba emergency toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

