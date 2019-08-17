Two men hospitalised after Kalkie crash
PARAMEDICS treated two patients for minor injuries, after a collision occurred in Kalkie, on Friday afternoon.
A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5.30pm, on Bundaberg Ring Rd and Gahans Rd.
Two male patients were treated for minor head injuries and transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
One of the men taken to hospital was aged in his 20s and emergency services said it was unclear if he was a driver or passenger of one of the vehicles.