Two men hospitalised after Kalkie crash

Two taken to hospital after Kalkie crash

Two taken to hospital after Kalkie crash FILE

PARAMEDICS treated two patients for minor injuries, after a collision occurred in Kalkie, on Friday afternoon.

A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5.30pm, on Bundaberg Ring Rd and Gahans Rd.

Two male patients were treated for minor head injuries and transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

One of the men taken to hospital was aged in his 20s and emergency services said it was unclear if he was a driver or passenger of one of the vehicles.