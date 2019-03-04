Two men, different days, similar charges at same hotel

ONE would think defence lawyer Gavin James specialised in public nuisance charges after two of his clients appeared successively in what seemed like a case of deja vu.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Callan Michael Bockholt and Joshua Beven Rowe had, on different days, both attended the Melbourne Hotel in highly intoxicated states causing disturbances to staff and patrons.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said at 5.30pm on February 6, police were called to the venue where they found two security guards pinning Bockholt to the ground.

The 27-year-old had entered the hotel shouting and swearing and, when asked to exit, remained loitering outside the venue.

When approached by security and asked again to leave, Bockholt pushed him and attempted to strike him.

A week later, this time at 6pm, police attended the Melbourne Hotel again, this time for Joshua Beven Rowe.

Rowe was highly intoxicated and carrying a cask of wine.

When approached by police he said he had done nothing wrong, but soon became hostile.

Security said Rowe left the premises when asked but returned, trying to punch patrons and start a fight.

Upon arrival at the watch-ouse Rowe was abusive to police but then confessed the $10 cask of wine had been stolen from Dan Murphy's.

The bottle shop said Rowe had also tried to steal a $70 bottle of whiskey.

Rowe was fined $900 and Bockholt will serve 60 hours of community service.