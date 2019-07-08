Two men charged with stealing car, bobcat, boat, bikes

PAIR CHARGED: Police gave the men notices to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

POLICE have charged two men, aged 41 and 52, with stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including a Mustang bobcat and a boat.

Bolt cutters were used to break into a locked shipping container on a Burnett Head property and steal the $16,000 bobcat some time between May 27 and June 5, police will allege.

The men are also accused of stealing two mountain bikes, a Mazda 323 and a boat.

A witness was allegedly told on June 4 they were there to repossess the items.

The silver Mazda was later found abandoned on the footpath on Claytons Rd at Thabeban on June 13.

Both men where charged with two counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence by break.

They are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.