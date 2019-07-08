Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PAIR CHARGED: Police gave the men notices to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.
PAIR CHARGED: Police gave the men notices to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE6
Crime

Two men charged with stealing car, bobcat, boat, bikes

8th Jul 2019 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two men, aged 41 and 52, with stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including a Mustang bobcat and a boat.

Bolt cutters were used to break into a locked shipping container on a Burnett Head property and steal the $16,000 bobcat some time between May 27 and June 5, police will allege.

The men are also accused of stealing two mountain bikes, a Mazda 323 and a boat.

A witness was allegedly told on June 4 they were there to repossess the items.

The silver Mazda was later found abandoned on the footpath on Claytons Rd at Thabeban on June 13.

Both men where charged with two counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence by break.

They are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $35M DEAL: Mill advises growers to sell to Pakistani giant

    premium_icon $35M DEAL: Mill advises growers to sell to Pakistani giant

    News ISIS Central Sugar Mill is looking to Pakistan for foreign investment, after 125 years of being owned solely by local cane farmers.

    Bargara hotel fire ruled not suspicious

    premium_icon Bargara hotel fire ruled not suspicious

    News CCTV footage shows no one entered pub before blaze

    Two-year-old Dominic gets into the groove

    premium_icon Two-year-old Dominic gets into the groove

    News Dominic dances for Naidoc Week

    • 8th Jul 2019 6:01 PM
    Man asks court how to 'go around' five-year driving ban

    premium_icon Man asks court how to 'go around' five-year driving ban

    Crime He was labelled a 'habitual re-offender' in NSW