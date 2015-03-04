Oakley and Renwick charged with the murder of Timothy Pullen

Two men charged with the murder of Timothy Pullen

UPDATE:

A MAN previously charged with accessory after the fact to murder over the death of Timothy Pullen has also been charged with murder.

Stephen Dale Renwick, 39, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

He was initially arrested and charged with four other people in mid-2013 over Mr Pullen's suspected homicide.

Renwick now faces one count each of murder and accessory after the fact to murder.

Barrister John Jacob did not apply for bail on Renwick's behalf but indicated there would be a future bail application.

The matter was adjourned to March 11 in Mackay.

12.17pm - Mackay CIB keen to recover Timothy Pullen's remains:

MACKAY CIB officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker said these new charges are a milestone in the Timothy Pullen investigation but the recovery of Mr Pullen's body is now one of the main goals.

"This is another milestone in this investigation… There is still a long way to go," he said.

"The other message that I want to get out there today is in relation to the recovery of Tim's body."

"I really want to appeal to anyone that may have any knowledge in relation to where Tim's remains are to come forward to police.

"One of our main goals with this investigation has been to recover Tim's remains and we want that for the family, the family deserve to be able to lay their son to rest.

"There is no doubt that Tim is dead, we've got a number of people that have been charged with his murder and pleaded guilty to his manslaughter and we really want to be able to give the family some closure in providing them with Tim's remains and lay him to rest."

11.34am - Two men charged with the murder of Timothy Pullen:

MACKAY detectives have laid a new murder charge against a Dysart man over the death of Timothy Pullen.

Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley today appeared in custody in the Mackay Magistrates Court accused of murder.

The charge came within days after a former couple, Kiera Jeanette McKay and Nicholas Voorwinden, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Supreme Court over their involvement in Mr Pullen's death.

McKay and Voorwinden were both jailed for five years to serve nine months and 15 months respectively before being released on suspended sentences.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Oakley was charged with murdering Mr Pullen on April 16 in 2012.

Mr Pullen went missing in April 2012.

Timothy Pullen.

After a targeted 18-month investigation, police arrested five people, including McKay and Voorwinden, over Mr Pullen's death.

This new arrest comes about 18 months after those arrests.

The matter was stood down until 2pm.

Zane Tray Loncoln is also charged with murdering Mr Pullen, while Stephen Dale Renwick and Luke Shayne Kister are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

These matters are still before the courts.

10.56am:

DETECTIVES investigating the homicide of Timothy John Pullen in Mackay in 2012 have charged two men with murder.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old Dysart man yesterday in Mackay while detectives from Mackay CIB and the Homicide Investigation Unit arrested a 39-year-old Lowood man in Brisbane this morning.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

The 27-year-old Dysart man is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

The 39-year-old Lowood man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The arrests follow five others that have been arrested as part of the investigation including a 36-year-old Mooloolah Valley man charged with murder in 2013, a 32-year-old North Mackay man and a 27-year-old Sarina woman both charged with manslaughter and a 39-year-old Tieri man and a 24-year-old Forest Home man both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and detectives have not ruled out further persons being charged.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

TIMELINE:

April 2012: Timothy John Pullen, 34, is allegedly murdered in North Mackay.

July 2013: Zane Tray Lincoln is charged with murder on the Sunshine Coast and Stephen Dale Renwick and Luke Shayne Kister are charged with accessory after the fact in Mackay.

August 2013: Kiera Jeanette McKay and Nicholas Voorwinden are charged with manslaughter. McKay is extradited from Darwin to Mackay. Voorwinden was charged in New South Wales.

March 2, 2015: Voorwinden and McKay plead guilty to manslaughter and are jailed for five years. Voorwinden will be released after serving 15 months and McKay nine months.

March 3, 2015: Two men arrested and charged with murder.

March 4, 2015: Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley and Renwick face court in Mackay and Brisbane on murder charges.