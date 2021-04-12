Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Two men jailed for growing 400 marijuana plants in Mary Valley
News

Two Coast men caught with 49kg of marijuana in Mary Valley

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Sunshine Coast men will spend the next several months in jail after being caught growing almost 400 marijuana plants on a Mary Valley property.

Eumundi's Steven John Douglas Best and Cooroy's Stephen John Halpin were sentenced in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

The pair had last week faced a Gympie court where they pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a sophisticated hydroponic set-up they established at Carters Ridge.

Gympie District Court was told police seized 49.5kg of marijuana plants with a wholesale value of more than $360,000 at the property.

Almost half of the plants were more than 1m high.

Best, 48, pleaded guilty to nine charges, including producing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g, possessing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g, and possessing items used in the commission of a drug crime.

Best and Halpin were growing almost 400 marijuana plants at a Carters Ridge property.
Best and Halpin were growing almost 400 marijuana plants at a Carters Ridge property.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

He was sentenced to two years' jail, with the term to be suspended for two and a half years after he has spent six months behind bars.

Best had already served nine days in pre-sentence custody.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Absolutely insane': New Gympie cafe flooded with support

* Multimillion-dollar hydro project mooted for Gympie region

Halpin, 53, pleaded guilty to six charges, including producing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g, possessing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g, and possessing items used in the commission of a drug crime.

He was jailed for 18 months, with the sentence to be suspended for 30 months once he has served four months' actual prison time.

Halpin had already served 10 days in pre-sentence custody.

More Stories

court drug crime gympie court gympie drug crime marijuana charge mary valley
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE MENU: Restaurant with a new theme opens in region

        Premium Content SEE THE MENU: Restaurant with a new theme opens in region

        News An exciting new cuisine is about to hit the tastebuds of Bundaberg and the authentic cuisine will be a new addition to the region’s thriving restaurant scene

        HISTORICAL: Wide Bay housing approvals highest in state

        Premium Content HISTORICAL: Wide Bay housing approvals highest in state

        News Constructions Skills Queensland (CSQ) said housing approvals had seen an increase...

        CHECK-UP: Status of business case for new Bundaberg hospital

        Premium Content CHECK-UP: Status of business case for new Bundaberg hospital

        News How the community feedback process fared and what issues were highlighted.

        Plenty in book-store for celebration of one year in business

        Premium Content Plenty in book-store for celebration of one year in business

        News While it’s been a turbulent year for many businesses around the globe, the...