A man in his 20s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a motorbike crash last night.

Paramedics were called to a motorbike crash on Ten Mile Road and Ferris Road at 8.10pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people were assessed.

A male in his 20s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury and a male in his 50s declined transport.