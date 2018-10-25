Shooting sparks fears bikies are back

Police investigate the October 19 shooting outside a shopping centre at Currimundi. Picture: Patrick Woods

TWO Rebels bikies have been arrested over a shooting at Currimundi on the Sunshine Coast last week, prompting fears "the bikies are well and truly back" in Queensland.

It is alleged that on October 19 an altercation occurred in the car park of Currimundi Marketplace between three men.

Two men were then seen leaving the car park in a sedan, resulting in a manhunt.

Soon after, a 45-year-old man arrived at a Battery Hill medical centre with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He remains there in a stable condition.

Police alleged yesterday the shooting was drug related and after an investigation by the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch and Task Force Maxima detectives arrested a 56-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, who were found in Victoria.

The pair were taken into custody following a raid on a home at Saint Albans in Victoria, about 15km northwest of Melbourne.

The men are expected to extradited to Queensland to face serious charges, following a court appearance in Melbourne yesterday.

The arrest has prompted calls for a crackdown from opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

"The bikies are well and truly back under Labor," she said.

"We've seen more gangs emerge, more members being recruited and more drugs being peddled to our kids."

But Police Minister Mark Ryan attempted to quell fears, saying the LNP's claims were nonsense.

"The Palaszczuk Government's anti-bikie laws are the strongest and most effective in Australia," he said.

"The Serious and Organised Crime legislation, including the prohibited items and habitual consorting offence, has been critical in limiting organised crime activity in Queensland."

Since the laws came into effect, police have issued more than 900 pre-emptive and retrospective consorting warning notices to recognised offenders across the state, Mr Ryan's office said.

"Police will continue to pursue criminal gangs and individual members to deter those maintaining or expanding criminal networks," a statement read.

Charges against the two accused were still pending last night.

