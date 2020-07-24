Two mates caught driving drunk after home brew hangout

Alex James Hearne and Kynan Andrew Kearns both pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

A day of drinking home-brewed rum ended badly for two mates who both were caught at more than double the limit after one crashed into a tree.

Police prosecutor James Allen told the court Maroochydore police were called to a traffic crash on April 16 at 7.45pm to a unit complex in Buderim.

The court heard police spoke to Kearns and Hearne who were both at the crash.

"Both of the males stated they had been driving in the complex in separate vehicles when the defendant has crashed his vehicle into a tree causing damage to only his vehicle," Mr Allen said.

"Police observed the Nissan Navara to have damage to the front grille engine.

"The defendant stated he had been driving the vehicle at the time."

After being breathalysed, Kearns returned a reading of 0.111.

"When questioned, he stated he had consumed a few home brew drinks at his mate's place over the course of the afternoon whilst working on his car," Mr Allen said.

Self represented, Kearns told the court he didn't have anything to say.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said she wasn't surprised Kearns had a delayed reaction time with his reading.

"The problem with alcohol as a crutch is that it's fine if that what's working for people but you just can't get into a car," she said.

"Because it's a relaxant, and that delays a reaction time.

"So you see a tree coming but by the time your brain works out there's a tree there and you've got to steer somewhere else, the time has passed."

Ms Baldwin fined him $600 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

His mate, Hearne also pleaded guilty to his drink driving charge.

The court heard Hearne was at the scene of the crash after he stopped to check on his friend.

"The defendant was driving in front of Mr Kearns until Kearns had overtaken him and then has crashed into that tree," Mr Allen said.

"He's pulled up to check on his friend."

When questioned by police, he admitted he had been driving the other vehicle which hadn't been damaged.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.115.

"What on earth were you doing?" Ms Baldwin asked.

Self represented, Hearne said they weren't thinking straight.

"He was going home and I was getting dinner because there was nothing at home and I'm not sure what he was thinking at the time coming out and trying to overtake me with what happened," he said.

"We didn't know how much we had and we weren't feeling anything.

"We felt we'd be under the limit to be honest."

Ms Baldwin said it was a common mistake for people to make to think they're not over the limit when they drive.

The court heard Hearne had a previous drink driving charge.

Ms Baldwin disqualified him from driving for four months and fined him $700.

"At least we're not here doing an inquest into one of your deaths so I guess there's something to be pleased about," she said.