Two local sewage plants test positive for COVID fragments

Dr Jeannette Young, Queensland's Chief Health Officer is calling on the Wynnum, Bargara and Bundaberg communities to get tested immediately if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild. Photo Steve Pohlner.

Routine wastewater testing has returned a positive result for viral fragments of COVID-19 in sewage at treatment plants at three locations across the state.

Two of which were local.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on December 21 and 22, are particularly concerning in light of the recent NSW cluster.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus," Dr Young said.

"Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation in New South Wales."

Dr Young said she was calling on the Wynnum, Bargara and Bundaberg communities to get tested immediately if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild.

"Please, get tested," Dr Young said.

"In particular, if you live in these areas and you have been in the greater Sydney area on or since December 11, please come forward and get tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

"If there is a case in the community, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread and protect the great progress Queensland has made in recent months.

"But I also want to reassure the community, local drinking water is thoroughly treated through processes that are designed to remove or kill microorganisms before they reach your taps - so there is no risk when drinking water, showering, watering the garden, swimming or other activities."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service took to social media to encourage people from the following suburbs to get tested for COVID-19 if they have any symptoms that are consistent with the virus:

• Ashfield

• Avenell Heights

• Bargara

• Bundaberg Central

• Bundaberg East

• Bundaberg North

• Bundaberg South

• Burnett Heads

• Kalkie

• Kepnock

• Mon Repos

• Walkervale.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

"The fragments could either indicate the presence of an undiagnosed case of COVID-19 or that a case who is no longer infectious case is still shedding fragments of the disease," the post reads.

"The fragments themselves are not infectious."

To access a full list of COVID-19 testing locations, with interactive map and postcode search, click here.

Bundaberg fever clinic hours

Christmas Day: 8am-12pm

Boxing Day: 10am-2pm

Dec 27: 7.30am-5.30pm

Dec 28 (Boxing Day public holiday): 10am-2pm

Dec 29: 7.30am-5.30pm

Dec 30: 7.30am-5.30pm

Dec 31: 7.30am-5.30pm

Jan 1 (New Year's Day): 10am-2pm

