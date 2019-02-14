Two local schools to benefit from agriculture funding

AGRICULTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Cody Hooper and Jeremiah Hooper at the Bundaberg Show in 2017.

TWO local schools will benefit when peak industry body Agforce partners with the Palaszczuk Government to expand and upgrade agricultural training for school students.

The Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the partnership would ensure the successful Agribusiness Gateway to Industry Schools Program continued to grown and address skill shortages.

Gin Gin State High School and Bundaberg Christian College will have the program.

"The Gateway to Industry Schools Program supports and encourages secondary school students to gain work-ready skills to pursue a career as an apprentice or trainee or continue on with further study in their chosen industry,.

"The Palaszczuk Government have invested an additional $100,000 to expand the Agribusiness Gateway program to incorporate the best elements of the former School to Industry Partnership Program (SIPP) and will include raising awareness of emerging career opportunities in agriculture,” Ms Fentiman said.

Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner welcomed the partnership to provide a new and modern approach to agriculture education.

The one-year agreement with Agforce follows consultation with industry organisations including the Queensland Farmers' Federation, who provide advice on agriculture training through their role as a VET Industry Advisory Organisation.