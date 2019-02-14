Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AGRICULTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Cody Hooper and Jeremiah Hooper at the Bundaberg Show in 2017.
AGRICULTURE: Bundaberg Christian College students Cody Hooper and Jeremiah Hooper at the Bundaberg Show in 2017. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW2
News

Two local schools to benefit from agriculture funding

13th Feb 2019 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO local schools will benefit when peak industry body Agforce partners with the Palaszczuk Government to expand and upgrade agricultural training for school students.

The Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the partnership would ensure the successful Agribusiness Gateway to Industry Schools Program continued to grown and address skill shortages.

Gin Gin State High School and Bundaberg Christian College will have the program.

"The Gateway to Industry Schools Program supports and encourages secondary school students to gain work-ready skills to pursue a career as an apprentice or trainee or continue on with further study in their chosen industry,.

"The Palaszczuk Government have invested an additional $100,000 to expand the Agribusiness Gateway program to incorporate the best elements of the former School to Industry Partnership Program (SIPP) and will include raising awareness of emerging career opportunities in agriculture,” Ms Fentiman said.

Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner welcomed the partnership to provide a new and modern approach to agriculture education.

The one-year agreement with Agforce follows consultation with industry organisations including the Queensland Farmers' Federation, who provide advice on agriculture training through their role as a VET Industry Advisory Organisation.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM