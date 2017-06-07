Two local festivals get a boost

TWO Moore Park Beach groups will receive $126,656 of funding along with six more community organisations in the Burnett region.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the Moore Park Beach Arts Festival and the Moore Park Beach Boardriders will share in more than $23,600 between the two groups.

"I am absolutely delighted to announce this funding, which will be put to good use by these dedicated, not-for-profit groups in the Burnett region,” he said.

"The funding will enable the Moore Park Beach Arts Festival committee to deliver a bigger and better event for this community and the wider region.”

"The festival is a much loved and popular family event and I'm sure this funding will go a long way to ensuring its success this year and into the future.”

Mr Bennett said the grant awarded to the Moore Park Beach Boardriders would allow the group to upgrade their resources and enable them to expand.

Moore Park Beach Arts Festival spokesperson Carol Terry welcomed the funding announcement.

"The Moore Park Beach Arts Festival committee are so pleased to receive this funding and would like to thank Mr Bennett for his support of our Festival,” Ms Terry said.

"This money will truly help us in staging a fantastic event for our town this year, with a vision of growing bigger and better each year.

"This is the 18th year of this event which is no mean feat, for which the credit must go to past committee's and Patron Pat Walker and Art Director Muriel Patterson.

"Our Festival brings people from near and far to have their artwork entered and to just have a fun weekend!”

Ms Terry encouraged the community to come along to the Festival, which will run from Friday August 18 to Sunday August 20.

"We kick off on Friday morning with the local schools participation, leading into the art judging and presentation cocktail evening,” she said.

"Saturday and Sunday are full of things to do and see, including giant kites, sandcastles, food and market stalls, rides, workshops, parade, live music, fireworks and much, much more!

"This year we have lots of new and old things happening at the Festival so you don't want to miss out!”

To find out more visit www.moorepark

beachartsfestival.com.au.