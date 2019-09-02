Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAD DAY FOR BUNDABERG: Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe said it had been a real pleasure serving the community and thanked customers for their patronage, friendliness and friendships.
SAD DAY FOR BUNDABERG: Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe said it had been a real pleasure serving the community and thanked customers for their patronage, friendliness and friendships.
Business

Two local Bundy businesses close doors

Rhylea Millar
2nd Sep 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO treasured local businesses have made the difficult decision to close their doors.

Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe revealed the sad news on the Burnett Heads business’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce Sea Gypsy, your hideaway escaping life for a while will be closing its doors Sunday, 1 September,” the post read.

“We will miss each and every one of you. We thank you for your patronage, your friendliness, and your friendships.”

The post said the decision comes after an increase in rent and the result of the effected street scape.

Bundaberg West’s Mulgrave Street Cottage also revealed the sad news on Facebook.

“Even with minimum overheads, the cost of public liability insurance, eftpos, tourism membership & the time spent for very little return has been the basis for my decision,” the post said.

“Everyone loves the concept of the outlet for local artisans and many have joined us under the poinciana for a chat.

“Visitors have given very positive feedback, they love the craft but it has not translated into dollars spent.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Start your engines: Nitro Circus unveils Bundy show date

    premium_icon Start your engines: Nitro Circus unveils Bundy show date

    News GLOBAL sports entertainment leader Nitro Circus will make its highly-anticipated debut in Bundaberg, with their latest world tour.

    Bundy driver cops six-year-ban and hefty fines

    premium_icon Bundy driver cops six-year-ban and hefty fines

    Crime Man ordered to pay a total of $345.65 restitution

    Sign in Night Owl window sheds light on mystery closure

    premium_icon Sign in Night Owl window sheds light on mystery closure

    News Shoppers were left confused as shop closed its doors

    FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    premium_icon FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

    News Father and son who lost their lives in boating accident identified