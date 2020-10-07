Two key Bundaberg SLSQ roles made redundant

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has written to has written to Surf Life Saving Queensland president Mark Fife pleading for the board to reconsider the decision to make two key roles in the Bundaberg region redundant.

BUNDABERG mayor Jack Dempsey has written to Surf Life Saving Queensland president Mark Fife pleading for the board to reconsider the decision to make two key roles in the Bundaberg region redundant.

In his letter Cr Dempsey said he had received correspondence from the Moore Park Beach Surf Life Saving Club to say the regional manager and regional development officer in the Bundaberg region had been made redundant.

“In my view, both of these positions are critical to maintain the effective operation of SLSQ

in the Bundaberg region,” his letter said.

“These important roles support local volunteers and raise community awareness about

safety, education and awareness. They also assist with recruiting more volunteers.

The role of regional manager also includes providing local media with a popular weekly

beach report.

“I ask that your board please reconsiders this decision and continues to employ the

regional manager and regional development officer in the Bundaberg region.”

A spokesperson for SLSQ confirmed both the regional manager and regional development officer in Bundaberg had been made redundant.

The spokesperson said the redundancies were part of a restructure to align with the new SLSQ strategic plan 2020/25.

They said a regional manager would now be based on the Sunshine Coast and travel between there and Bundaberg to perform duties in the region.

The regional development officer role will make way for a new education development officer role which will be based in Bundaberg.