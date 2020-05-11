Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frontline hero’s fight against pandemic

        premium_icon Frontline hero’s fight against pandemic

        Health How a North Burnett nurse helped prepare her regional town for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

        Fireys called to Branyan room fire

        premium_icon Fireys called to Branyan room fire

        News Crews were called to the Samuels Rd home after 7pm.

        Cost of COVID-19: Visitor spending loss could hit $169m

        premium_icon Cost of COVID-19: Visitor spending loss could hit $169m

        Business The COVID-19 restrictions have hit the tourism industry hard.

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Bundy today

        premium_icon Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Bundy today

        News ‘By far the safest way for someone to be tested for COVID- 19’