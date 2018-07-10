Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
News

Two injured in Bruce Highway crash overnight

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jul 2018 7:27 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay last night.

Just before 8pm, emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Walz Road at Bakers Creek following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews attended.

"We were on scene for about 40 minutes, it was a two vehicle crash with no entrapments," the spokesman said.

"Our crews removed the vehicles from the roadway and left the scene in the hand of Queensland Police."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"Paramedics transported two patients with minor injuries to Mackay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

bakers creek bruce highway bruce highway crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police walz road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Women accused of Thermomix fraud and $135k online love trap

    premium_icon Women accused of Thermomix fraud and $135k online love trap

    Crime A BARGARA woman has been charged with multiple fraud offences for her alleged involvement in a romantic scam that left a young man $135,000 out of pocket.

    WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    premium_icon WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    Business Former manager said she got paid $200 a week if she was lucky.

    Fingerprints link man to robbery

    premium_icon Fingerprints link man to robbery

    Crime Court hears man initially denied involvement

    CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble...

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Local Partners