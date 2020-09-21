Menu
Paramedics have treated two people for minor injuries after a car and cane train crashed at Sharon. Photo: File.
Two injured after car and cane train crash

Megan Sheehan
21st Sep 2020 5:45 PM
Two people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after reports a car and cane train crashed at Sharon this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Raines Road about 4.30pm.

"On arrival paramedics treated two patients for minor wounds and transported them to hospital," the spokesman said.

He said both of those injured were occupants of the car with a woman suffering chest injuries and a man injuring his leg and back.

Two occupants of the train were assessed at the scene and did not require treatment.

