Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Crime

Two in quarantine fined for repeatedly leaving accommodation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.

Police say the women - one aged 39 and the other aged 46 - breached their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

A concerned resident dobbed in the duo, with cops warning the women and explaining to them the need to isolate.

However, later that day police visited the location where the women were in quarantine after receiving more reports from the public that they continued to leave their accommodation.

Each woman was slapped with fine of $1,099 as a result.

They have also been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

In total, 4,960 compliance checks have now been completed in the Territory, with 26 fines issued.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nt outbreak pandemic quarantine virus restrictions

Just In

    $95k jobs hiring right now

    $95k jobs hiring right now
    • 17th Apr 2020 3:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

        premium_icon Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

        News Alliance chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the airline valued the support received from residents over this time.

        • 17th Apr 2020 2:27 PM
        UPDATE: Mortar shell discovered last week found to be hollow

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mortar shell discovered last week found to be hollow

        News The Army Disposal Unit arrived last Thursday night at Steptoe St.

        Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

        Community Unprecedented times won’t be getting in the way of Eidsvold remembering their...

        • 17th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        premium_icon CQU’s online cohort just got bigger

        News With nearly 50 years of distance education, CQU has embraced the need for online...