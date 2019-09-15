Two in hospital after car and bus collide at intersection

TWO people are in hospital after a car and bus collided at a busy north Rockhampton intersection.

At 4.20pm, paramedics were called to a vehicle and bus crash at the intersection of Richardson Rd and Alexandra St, Kawana.

A woman in her 50s suffered back and leg pain and a man, unknown age, suffered chest pain.

Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A third person was assessed but declined hospital transportation.