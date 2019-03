MINOR INJURIES: The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

MINOR INJURIES: The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Max Fleet BUN170715AMB8

TWO people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a car crashed into a fence at Avoca this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which happened on Avoca Rd about 9am.