Two hospitalised in Booyal crash

A MAN and woman were hospitalised after a single-car crash on Booyal Dallarnil Rd overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the NewsMail that police crews responded to reports that the car had left the road and crashed at 2.23am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the two patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The QAS spokesman said the man received head injuries from the crash and the woman had a fractured knee.

The QPS spokesman confirmed the incident was under investigation.