Two women have been transported. Photo: Bill Hearne
News

Two hospitalised following car, moped and bike crash

by Emily Halloran
11th Jul 2019 8:14 AM
A BIKE, moped and a car have collided in the city's south this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Gold Coast Highway at Currumbin about 6.15am.

It is understood a car, push bike and a moped had collided on the on ramp.

Paramedics treated multiple people at the scene.

A woman in her 40s was left with chest and facial injuries.

Another woman in her 50s was left with minor head injuries.

Both were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the collision did not cause any traffic.

crash gold coast injuries

