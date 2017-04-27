Two hospitalised after violent home invasion

FOUR people have been threatened during a Childers home invasion, with police looking to speak with three teenagers in relation to the Pizzey St incident.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay said about 10.30am today two males and a female entered the home and confronted the occupants, a 19-year-old man, 17-year-old man, 47-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman.

He said investigations indicated household items, including sporting equipment, was used as weapons by the offenders to a assault the occupants, who also used household items to try and defend themselves.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident and treated the 19-year-old man and 17-year-old man before they were taken to Childers Hospital with minor cuts and bruising.

Sgt Fay said all persons involved were known to each other and police were aware of the identity of the three alleged offenders.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Childers police on or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.