Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg’s QAS crews were kept busy on Friday after being called to two incidents involving cars and pedestrians.
Bundaberg’s QAS crews were kept busy on Friday after being called to two incidents involving cars and pedestrians.
News

Two hospitalised after separate car and pedestrian incidents

Geordi Offord
26th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics were kept busy on Friday afternoon after being called to two separate incidents involving a car and pedestrian within minutes of each other.

At 1.43pm QAS were called to Electra St in Bundaberg Central following an incident between a car and pedestrian.

Crews were also called to a similar incident just after 2pm on Takalvan and Heidke Streets in Avoca.

Both patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More stories

ON THE MOVE: Bundy's fever clinic to relocate next week

BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

More Stories

bundaberg hospital bundaberg qas qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

        Premium Content ON THE MOVE: Bundy’s fever clinic to relocate next week

        News Anyone showing covid symptoms is urged to go and get tested.

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed

        BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Forecast music to the ears of beachgoers.

        News A word of warning though to be careful during the run-out stage of the tide as...

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like...