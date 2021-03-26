Two hospitalised after separate car and pedestrian incidents
Paramedics were kept busy on Friday afternoon after being called to two separate incidents involving a car and pedestrian within minutes of each other.
At 1.43pm QAS were called to Electra St in Bundaberg Central following an incident between a car and pedestrian.
Crews were also called to a similar incident just after 2pm on Takalvan and Heidke Streets in Avoca.
Both patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.
