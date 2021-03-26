Two hospitalised after separate car and pedestrian incidents

Bundaberg’s QAS crews were kept busy on Friday after being called to two incidents involving cars and pedestrians.

Paramedics were kept busy on Friday afternoon after being called to two separate incidents involving a car and pedestrian within minutes of each other.

At 1.43pm QAS were called to Electra St in Bundaberg Central following an incident between a car and pedestrian.

Crews were also called to a similar incident just after 2pm on Takalvan and Heidke Streets in Avoca.

Both patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

