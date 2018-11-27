Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man and a woman were hospitalised after they were stuck in rough surf at Wurtulla Beach.
A man and a woman were hospitalised after they were stuck in rough surf at Wurtulla Beach. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Two hospitalised after near-drowning on Coast beach

Ashley Carter
by
27th Nov 2018 7:06 AM

TWO people have been hospitalised after they almost drowned at a Sunshine Coast beach yesterday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to a near-drowning at Wurtulla Beach, off Bellbird Ct, at 5.25pm.

Witnesses at the scene reported two Canadian tourists had got into trouble in the surf, and were pulled to safety by local passers by.

The QAS spokesman said a man, with injuries consistent with post immersion, and a woman in her 20s were treated at the scene.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the beach, but was not required.

The patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

near drowning queensland ambulance service rough surf wurtulla beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    premium_icon 'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    News Road deaths are so common that only those affected by the trauma bother to change their behaviour.

    • 27th Nov 2018 6:15 AM
    RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    premium_icon RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    Health Fish caught upstream to the port not affected by PFAS

    Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    premium_icon Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    Health Claims hospital beds and staff will be reduced over Christmas

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    Health Scalp cooling machine added to hospital

    Local Partners