CAR HITS TREE: Paramedics were called to a crash at Bucca. Max Fleet BUN170715AMB8

TWO people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital last night after they were injured in a single-vehicle crash at Bucca.

Paramedics attended the Bucca and Norbrook Rds intersection just before 10pm after a car left the road and crashed into a tree.

A male patient in his 40s was treated for a chest injury and a female patient in her 20s suffered a neck injury.

Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.