A patient reported to be a male teenager has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries following a motorcycle crash on a Coast road. Picture: File.
Two hospital flights in two days from Coast motocross park

Laura Pettigrew
18th Oct 2020 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:40 PM
A teenager has been flown to hospital, the second motocross rider in two days to be taken out from a hinterland motocross park.

The male teen was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital from a motocross trail off Pullen Ln, Kenilworth.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics assessed one patient, for chest, leg and pelvic injuries and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter staff advised the teen was flown with a possible spinal injury, after the crash about 10:20am.

The rescue helicopter arrived on the scene just after 11am.

Paramedics worked with the aeromedical team to treat the teenage boy, who was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Man flown to hospital after Coast motorcycle smash

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police did not attend the scene.

It was the second call-out to Kenilworth of the weekend for the rescue chopper.

On Saturday morning a man in his 40s crashed while it was understood he'd been attempting a jump on his motorbike.

The man suffered chest injuries in the crash, which happened about 9.45am Saturday, and he was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

