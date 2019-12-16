Menu
Luke Owen made a watchful start to his innings. The Waves and him will play in two finals this week in Bundaberg.
Two finals coming for both sides

Shane Jones
shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
CRICKET: The Waves and Brothers will battle for both the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and NewsMail Cup next Saturday and Sunday respectively at Salter Oval.

The NewsMail can reveal exclusively that discussions were held between the Bundaberg Cricket Association, The Waves and Brothers to hold one match on Saturday to decide both Cups.

Brothers and The Waves had already qualified for the NewsMail Cup last week with the proposal discussed if both sides won this week against Hervey Bay and Norths respectively in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

But now that has happened, the proposal won’t go ahead, with both sides to face each other on successive days for the titles.

“We decided to play it in two games,” BCA president Ian Grills said.

“It’s two different competitions and we don’t want to take anything away from that by playing it on one day.

“We want to be fair to both Rum City Foods and the NewsMail that support both competitions.”

The Rum City Foods Intra Cup will be played over 45 overs on Saturday before both sides play each other over 50 overs in the NewsMail Cup.

