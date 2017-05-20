Two elderly women taken to hospital after three-car crash

Emergency service crews at the scene of a three-car crash along Takalvan St.

UPDATE 3.30PM: Two elderly women have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following a three-car crash today.

Nine people were involved in the crash along Takalvan St.

Paramedics checked all occupants of the vehicles but only the two women had minor injuries which required further attention.

EARLIER

CHAOS on Takalvan St after three-car crash slows traffic.

THREE CAR CRASH: Emergency Services where called out to attend an accident scene Takalvan Street in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200517CRASH5

Emergency service crews are at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Takalvan and Walker St.

Big skid marks are evident along the road with a white car sandwiched between two others.

THREE CAR CRASH: Emergency Services where called out to attend an accident scene Takalvan Street in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200517CRASH2

It's unclear at this stage how many people are in the cars or if there are any injuries but initial reports suggest only minor injuries.

Takalvan St was reduced to one lane for a short period of time.

The crash happened just after 1pm.