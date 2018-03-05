Menu
POSITIVE RESULT: Adam-Lee Frederick Tindel was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his system but told Bundaberg Magistrates Court he'd only consumed the latter. FILE
Two drivers off the road for drug-driving

Jay Fielding
by
5th Mar 2018 6:46 PM

TWO drivers have lost their licences after fronting court for drug-driving.

Adam-Lee Frederick Tindel was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his system but told a court he'd only consumed the latter.

Nevertheless, Tindel pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drug-driving after he returned a positive test on George St about 4.50pm on January 8.

The P-plater was fined $400 and lost his licence for four months.

In a separate case, disability pensioner Adam James Carr was ordered off the road for a month after pleading guilty to drug-driving.

Carr returned a positive reading for marijuana on Boundary St about 4pm on October 24.

As well as the licence ban, he was also fined $200, sent to SPER.

