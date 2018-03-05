Two drivers off the road for drug-driving
TWO drivers have lost their licences after fronting court for drug-driving.
Adam-Lee Frederick Tindel was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his system but told a court he'd only consumed the latter.
Nevertheless, Tindel pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drug-driving after he returned a positive test on George St about 4.50pm on January 8.
The P-plater was fined $400 and lost his licence for four months.
In a separate case, disability pensioner Adam James Carr was ordered off the road for a month after pleading guilty to drug-driving.
Carr returned a positive reading for marijuana on Boundary St about 4pm on October 24.
As well as the licence ban, he was also fined $200, sent to SPER.