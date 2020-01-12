Menu
Furious dog
Two dog attacks within 24 hours

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM
EMERGENCY services were kept busy in the past 24 hours with two incidents involving dogs in the region.

A female toddler was taken to hospital after a dog bite in Clinton earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the private residence at 6.15am.

The toddler had injuries to her head and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile paramedics were called to Agnes Water where two men were attacked by a dog yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Drive at 5.45pm.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 20s sustained serious arm injuries.

Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

