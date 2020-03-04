Two division 9 nominees endorse mayoral candidate

TWO Bundaberg Division 9 candidates will openly vote for mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey.

TWO Bundaberg Division 9 candidates will openly vote for mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey.

TWO political candidates for Division 9 have openly endorsed mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey over Helen Blackburn and Kirt Anthony.

Candidate Geoff Augutis said, as a local businessman, he supported Cr Dempsey’s proposed buy local policy.

“Jack has proposed lifting the local weighting for contracts from 10 per cent to 30 per cent,” Mr Augutis said.

“That’s more than generous and will absolutely ensure that qualified local firms earn council business.”

Candidate Chris Foley said he was “on the Jack side” saying he had “done well” for the Bundaberg community.

Candidate May Mitchell remained neutral, saying she would not even tell her husband who she would vote for.

She said as a council employee it served her no purpose to reveal a preference.