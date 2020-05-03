Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two dead in separate road crashes

by Caitlin Smith, Nathan Edwards
3rd May 2020 9:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man in his 20s died after a quad bike accident near Kingaroy.

The accident happened on Boonenne Ellesmere Rd at Taabinga about 11.50am.

Early investigations suggest the bike crashed into an embankment after hitting the shoulder of the road.

A 26-year-old Kingaroy man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Forensic officers are investigating and police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision to contact them.

In another accident, a 78-year-old woman was killed when her car and a truck collided on the Warrego Highway Bypass near Oakey.

It's believed the woman was turning into Toowoomba Rd when the collision occurred.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, 62, was not injured.

Road Policing Unit Acting-Sergeant Jason Burrows said it was a tragedy to lose a life on the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"It is always sad when there is a crash that results in an injury or fatality," he said.

Originally published as Two dead in separate road crashes

More Stories

Show More
crash death crashes quad bike deaths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest COVID-19 update for Wide Bay

        premium_icon Latest COVID-19 update for Wide Bay

        News NO ADDITIONAL cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the Wide Bay, according to the latest Queensland Health statistics.

        New record hit for region’s Autumn temps

        premium_icon New record hit for region’s Autumn temps

        News BUNDABERG residents may have found it more difficult than usual to get out of bed...

        Wife’s cancer leads relay chairman to step down

        premium_icon Wife’s cancer leads relay chairman to step down

        News Cancer brought Greg and Karen Bath closer to Relay for Life, but now almost ten...

        Hopes to grow local medical team with move to new practice

        premium_icon Hopes to grow local medical team with move to new practice

        News A NEW practice is just what the doc ordered for one Bundaberg medical centre.