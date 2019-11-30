Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Breaking

Two dead in light aircraft crash

30th Nov 2019 1:57 PM

A tragedy is unfolding in the NSW Hunter Valley where two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed just after midday.

Emergency services were called to a property at Patterson St, Woodville, at about 12.20pm following reports of a plane crash.

"The bodies of two people were located at the scene and are yet to be formally identified," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au.

"Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. Inquiries are continuing."

 

aircraft death plane crash tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports show Paradise Dam is rotten to its core

        Reports show Paradise Dam is rotten to its core

        News PARADISE Dam has numerous faults according to the technical reports finally released to the public.

        Mum and son duo stalk neighbours, front court

        premium_icon Mum and son duo stalk neighbours, front court

        Crime The mother and son duo stalked their hairdresser for 11 months

        Six people Bundy police would like to speak to

        premium_icon Six people Bundy police would like to speak to

        Crime BUNDABERG police have released images of six people they would like to speak to in...

        UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

        News TWO patients were taken to Bundaberg hospital after a vehicle crashed into a fence...