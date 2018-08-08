Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Late-night road deaths in NSW

by Angelo Risso
8th Aug 2018 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have died in separate crashes in NSW overnight, one in an allegedly stolen vehicle in the Blue Mountains and the other after hitting a tree in Sydney's west.

A taxi, which was allegedly stolen at knifepoint 20 minutes earlier in Lithgow, collided with a truck on Bells Line of Road at Bilpin around 10:00pm.

Police say the taxi's male driver, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene. Bells Line of Road remains closed.

In the second crash, a 20-year-old man died when his Mitsubishi left the road and struck a tree in Rhodes at 11:20pm.

The driver died at the scene while his female passenger was taken to hospital.

car crashes nsw

Top Stories

    FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    premium_icon FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    News BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers has seized upon the impending expiration of an oil and gas giant's two fracking licenses to pressure the State Government.

    • 8th Aug 2018 5:15 AM
    'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    premium_icon 'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    Crime Magistrate wonders if blood alcohol limit is 'a bit low'

    • 8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy migrant sees potential in attracting new people

    premium_icon Bundy migrant sees potential in attracting new people

    News 'It's great to have a young family here'

    • 8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    Letters to the Editor Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 8th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners