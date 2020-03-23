Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Originally published as Two dead as car slams into tree

More Stories

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why daughter suspects foul play after Bundaberg dad vanished

        premium_icon Why daughter suspects foul play after Bundaberg dad vanished

        News EIGHT years ago Bundaberg man Paul Stevenson went for a morning motorbike ride and never returned.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        TRADING DETAILS: Pubs, eateries across North Burnett

        premium_icon TRADING DETAILS: Pubs, eateries across North Burnett

        Business Business owners are calling on the region to shop locally in the wake of strict...

        • 23rd Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        Confusion over coronavirus school closures

        premium_icon Confusion over coronavirus school closures

        Education Queensland teachers say they are being ‘thrown under the bus’