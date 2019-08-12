Menu
The gunman is still at large. Picture: AFP
Crime

Two dead and shooter at large in Houston

12th Aug 2019 7:35 AM

A GUNMAN is on the run after killing two men on a motorway in Houston, Texas as horrified motorists watched on, authorities said.

Police were told of an accident at 5:55pm (local time), but when they arrived seven minutes later, they found a shooting scene.

The fatal incident started as a crash involving two cars headed eastbound on Interstate 10, Houston Police Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said Thursday evening at a press conference.

"One of the vehicles struck the other vehicle and spun it out," he said.

The two occupants of the vehicle that rammed the other car got out, Mr Dobbins said and one had a weapon.

The gunman, described by a witness as a Hispanic male, fired multiple shots at the car that had been rammed, according to police.

