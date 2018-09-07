Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics at the scene of the serious crash. Picture: 7 News
Paramedics at the scene of the serious crash. Picture: 7 News
News

Two people critical after car hits tree

7th Sep 2018 4:57 PM

TWO people have been critically injured after a car slammed into a tree at Murrumba Downs, north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Castle Hill Drive just before 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said five people had been travelling in the vehicle at the time.

Three had to be cut free by fire crews on the scene.

One of the critical patients was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital.

The three remaining occupants of the vehicle were all taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The patient details and nature of the injuries are not known.

crash editors picks

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Students hop on board to help the bilby

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Students hop on board to help the bilby

    Environment A SEA of green could be seen at a Bundaberg school to help save Australia's endangered long-eared marsupial, the bilby.

    The lengths Phillip will go

    premium_icon The lengths Phillip will go

    News Actor at teh cutting edge of dedication

    Court orders sale of Bargara home

    premium_icon Court orders sale of Bargara home

    Property Auction follows years in court

    Hairdresser's life touched by cancer

    premium_icon Hairdresser's life touched by cancer

    Health 'I had no symptoms, no lumps, no nothing'

    Local Partners