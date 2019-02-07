Two classmates become partners in crime studies at uni

PARTNERS IN CRIME: Former Kepnock State High School students Renee Nielsen and Hollie Cooper will take their mutual interest in true crime documentaries to the next level when they start university together.

TWO high-achieving Bundaberg school friends are taking their mutual interest in true crime documentaries to the next level by studying Criminology and Justice together at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Former Kepnock State High School captain Hollie Cooper will begin a Laws/Criminology and Justice degree, while classmate Renee Nielsen will combine her criminology studies with a degree in Psychology.

"It's so much easier to think about conquering the world when you have a friend at your side. I know that I can count on Hollie to be there for me, and she can expect the same of me,” said Renee, who achieved an OP3.

OP2 recipient Hollie said everything had fallen into place for the friends who shared drama and legal studies classes at school.

"It's a big relief to know I'll have a close friend right from the get-go to talk with about everything,” she said.

They bonded early in their school years over crime books, movies and a love of acting and now the two friends are also connected by similar goals and career aspirations.

"I'm really driven by the dream of having a career that gives me a sense of making a positive impact on the lives of others in a big way,” said Hollie.

"My main goal in life is to help people,” said Renee.

"I hope to eventually own my own business that incorporates my goals and the skills that I gain.”