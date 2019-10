TWO INJURED: Children were taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway on ramp. Photo: File.

TWO children were taken to hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash last night.

The crash was reported on the Bruce Highway on ramp and the Sunshine Motorway southbound at Sippy Downs just before 7pm.

Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics assessed three adults with no injuries and two children with minor injuries who were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.