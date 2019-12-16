Two charged for lighting fires during total fire ban

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

GIN Gin Police recently charged two persons under the Fire and Emergency Services Act for lighting fires despite the total local fire ban being heavily advertised.

Fire bans are in place to ensure the safety of our community.

On Tuesday, November 26, police attended a rural property in Delan after receiving reports that a man had lit a bonfire on his property, surrounded by dense bush land.

This was the same day that fires broke out in Woodgate, resulting in evacuations and the Public Service Preservation Act being evoked.

A 43-year-old man will appear before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 20.

On Sunday, November 15, police were called to an address in Doughboy after Rural Fire Officers detected a fire at a private residence.

At the time, fire officers were utilising waterbombing helicopters to fight a bush fire in dense bush land at Doughboy.

According to Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald, police questioned a 40-year-old man who admitted to lighting the fire to burn rubbish on his property.

He will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 13.

Sergeant Sharon Morgan would like to remind the community that burning rubbish is a regular source of bush fire ignition and burning of tyres or chemicals can cause significant environmental damage.

“This region, like others in Queensland, is currently suffering heatwave conditions and severe fire warnings are in place,” Sergeant Morgan said.

As seen with the recent Woodgate fires, bush fires can and do have a significant impact on the community.